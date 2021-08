A 10-year-old girl in Colorado has died from the plague as several other instances of infection have been confirmed in the state, officials said. The child who died earlier this month lived in LaPlata County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said in a statement. It's not clear how the little girl came into contact with the disease. She was a member of the youth development program 4H, specifically the Weaselskin 4H Club, one of the club’s leaders, Mike Latham confirmed to Colorado Public Radio. The club and the girl’s family declined to comment further to CPR.