Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, IA

Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in drug case

By John Rohlf jrohlf@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — District Court Judge Mark Fowler has denied a Clinton woman’s motion to suppress. Fowler ruled on the motion to suppress filed in March by attorney Eric Dale on behalf of Jodi L. Williams, 37, 720 1/2 S. Fifth St. Williams is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, third offense, a Class D felony.

www.clintonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clinton, IA
Clinton, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#District Court#Mercyone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy