Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in drug case

CLINTON — District Court Judge Mark Fowler has denied a Clinton woman’s motion to suppress. Fowler ruled on the motion to suppress filed in March by attorney Eric Dale on behalf of Jodi L. Williams, 37, 720 1/2 S. Fifth St. Williams is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, third offense, a Class D felony.