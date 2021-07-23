Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Chestnut Street among state highways restricted next week for resurfacing operations in Philadelphia region

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 9 days ago

King of Prussia, PA – Chestnut Street is among several state highways in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties restricted for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

