Skateboarding has always been as much about culture as competition. But now, that culture will have to make room for the biggest competition in the world: the Olympics. The sport is ready to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo with two different disciplines: street and park. Some 70 years or so after skateboarding was born out of the boredom of Southern California surfers, USA Skateboarding CEO Josh Friedberg told ABC News the Olympics will be as much about showcasing the sport's personality as the sport itself.