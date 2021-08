The city of Oakland and the Oakland A’s will resume talks regarding a term sheet for a new downtown waterfront Howard Terminal ballpark, according to Mayor Libby Schaaf. It was a quiet return for the Athletics to the negotiating table. After a nonbinding vote by the City Council on a term sheet prepared by city staff outlining Oakland’s expectations for a deal, Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval declared the new term sheet unacceptable: “The current team sheet even with these amendments is not something the A’s have consensus around.” But after examining the term sheet more closely, Kaval softened his stance, saying that the new term sheet deserved closer examination. And so we have the not-surprising return to the negotiating table.