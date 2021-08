The two men shot and killed in a Thursday double homicide in New Iberia have been identified. Keondre Carlisle, 18, of New Iberia, and Cortez Montgomery, 20, of Breaux Bridge, were found dead in the 700 block of Mississippi Street in New Iberia around 9:45 p.m. Thursday after officers responded to reports of gunshots, New Iberia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.