Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oconee County, GA

Oconee blotter: Online job-seekers fall victim to frauds; couple pull fast one at gas pump

Athens Banner-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. MOVING DISPUTE: On July 12, Cpl. Sonyia Wallace-Burchett met with a 57-year-old woman who reported that she moved from California to a home on Friendship Circle in Oconee County, and her movers complained they couldn’t get down her driveway. They left and returned in smaller trucks, but also notified her that the fee had increased from $8,686 to $9,356. She objected because she said large trucks had previously negotiated the driveway. After haggling with the movers, the fee was lowered to $8,700.

www.onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oconee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
State
California State
City
Bogart, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bogart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frauds#Job Fraud#Blotter#Sgt#Husqvarna#The Oconee Fast Mart#Chrysler#Dodge Caravan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Walmart
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy