Oconee blotter: Online job-seekers fall victim to frauds; couple pull fast one at gas pump

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. MOVING DISPUTE: On July 12, Cpl. Sonyia Wallace-Burchett met with a 57-year-old woman who reported that she moved from California to a home on Friendship Circle in Oconee County, and her movers complained they couldn’t get down her driveway. They left and returned in smaller trucks, but also notified her that the fee had increased from $8,686 to $9,356. She objected because she said large trucks had previously negotiated the driveway. After haggling with the movers, the fee was lowered to $8,700.