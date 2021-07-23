Cancel
Athens, GA

With the fate uncertain, petition circulates for safety of trees on The Varsity property

Athens Banner-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs The Varsity building in Athens awaits demolition, local residents are pleading for the security of the property’s large magnolia trees. More than 4,000 people have signed an online petition to save the trees closest to the Milledge Avenue side of the property. A review has been filed for demolition of the property by W&A Engineering, the designers of the proposed project for developer Fuqua Development.

