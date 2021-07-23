China is stepping up its deception and denial in investigations of covid-19
In proposing a Phase 2 investigation into the pandemic origins on July 16, the director general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attempted to navigate a fraught and contested topic. He emphasized the importance of scientists and science, called on China to cooperate and be transparent, and said both major hypotheses for how the pandemic began should be investigated: either a zoonotic spillover or a laboratory accident. Then, China slammed the door in his face.www.washingtonpost.com
