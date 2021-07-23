China is stepping up its deception and denial in investigations of covid-19

Beijing has accused the United States of treating China like an “imaginary enemy” ahead of crucial diplomatic talks set for Monday between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. In a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing claims that the U.S. is orchestrating a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” campaign to “demonize” China. “The U.S. seems to be demanding cooperation when it wants something from China,” the statement says, accusing the U.S. of “decoupling, cutting off supplies, blockading or sanctioning China when it believes it has advantage; and resorting to conflict and confrontation at all costs.” The statement goes on to scold the U.S. administration for criticizing human-rights abuses in China, claiming that due to America’s track record on Native Americans and its overseas military actions, it is “in no position to lecture China on democracy and human rights.” The U.S. has not yet released a response to the statement.