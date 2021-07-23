How Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández Reacted To Danny Rojas' Traumatic Season 2 Moment
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+. Read at your own risk!. Ted Lasso Season 2 certainly didn't pull any punches in its Season 2 premiere and got things off to a real wild start for AFC Richmond. Team optimist and soccer superstar Danny Rojas had his happiness stolen minutes into the season opener when his penalty kick unintentionally struck and killed the team's greyhound mascot.www.cinemablend.com
