How Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández Reacted To Danny Rojas' Traumatic Season 2 Moment

Get ready for even more Higgins in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Jeremy Swift about Higgins’ new role at Richmond, his ‘big decisions,’ and more. The Richmond crew is back and better than ever when Ted Lasso returns for season 2 on July 23. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jeremy Swift, a.k.a. Higgins, about what to expect from the lovable and hilarious character in the episodes ahead. “He’s settled down a little bit more in season 2 because he’s now been given this mantle of authority a little bit and a more managerial role. I think he’s kind of the Higgins he’s always wanted to be but was never allowed to be,” Jeremy told HollywoodLife.