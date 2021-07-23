Cancel
POTUS

First Lady Jill Biden Wore Polka Dots & Pearls For the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Kay Snowden
While we are anxiously awaiting for the Olympics’ Opening Ceremony to air stateside tonight on TV, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was among the crowd watching it live and in person in Tokyo. And she looked ah-mazing! FLOTUS on point, y’all. Biden looked both feminine and fierce in a white dress with polka dots, black slingback high-heels with pointy toes, and pearl necklaces and bracelet. Per COVID protocol, she also donned a face mask, and of course it was navy blue with an American flag to show support for Team USA.

www.sheknows.com

