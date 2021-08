BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating plague activity, including a deadly case. The CDPHE lab has confirmed reports of plague in animals and fleas from six different counties. That includes La Plata County, where a 10-year-old died from causes associated with the plague. Lab tests confirm the presence of plague in fleas from La Plata County and most human cases are acquired directly from fleas. If detected early in infection, plague is treatable in both people and pets. Symptoms include the sudden onset of high fever and/or swollen lymph nodes. The CDPHE says two...