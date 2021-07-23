Cancel
York County, ME

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for York by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central York County in southwestern Maine East central Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Strafford County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Berwick, or 8 miles north of Kittery, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portsmouth, Durham, Kittery, Dover, Greenland, York, Newington, Rye, South Berwick, Wells, Eliot, New Castle, Rollinsford, North Hampton and Ogunquit. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 11 and 16. This also includes York Beach. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Wells Eliot#Interstate 95
