Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR HAINES 6 OVER THE BOOTLEG FIRE IN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions can support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally- generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected area: In South Central OR...The Bootleg Fire in Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest to west 5 to 15 mph. Peak gusts of 20 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. Precautionary/preparedness actions A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.