There is a critical health situation in Colorado which has happened on Thursday which has urged the residents to stay cautious about the local wildfire as there has been a report that has been confirmed by the authorities that there is a plague that is being found in the animals who have fled to six other countries, and this has happened as there has been a 10 year old boy who has recently died because of the complications that he faced from the disease which has been stated by the Public health Department of Colorado, the last death that happened because of plague related issue was in 2015 and this has been reported by the Denver reports.