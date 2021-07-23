How I Got Myself on 75 Podcasts in the Past Year
I have been on over 75 podcasts in the past year, sharing my story about MASAMI, the clean premium haircare brand I co-founded in February 2020. That's right, 75 and counting!. While being a guest on podcasts may seem difficult and intimidating, I'm here to tell you that it's actually quite easy. There are a lot of advantages to incorporating podcasts in your marketing plan. First, podcasts are a great way to tell a holistic brand story (much harder to do with digital ads and our short attention span).www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0