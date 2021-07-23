Cleveland Indians Changing Nickname to ‘Guardians’

The Cleveland Indians (50-50) will challenge the Chicago White Sox (61-43) in a three-game weekend series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Cleveland just split a short two-game set versus the St. Louis Cardinals after losing the opening game at 2-4 on Tuesday but won the last round at 7-2 on Wednesday. The Indians failed to continue their success after losing the series opener to the Chicago White Sox at 4-6 on Friday. Cleveland will try to get back in Game 2 to even the series on Saturday. Starter Jean Carlos Mejia went 4.1 innings of work and gave up four earned runs on four hits with four walks granted and struck out two Chicago batters last time out. Shortstop Amed Rosario posted a .261 batting average in leading the Tribe with a team-high 90 hits this season. Third Baseman Jose Ramirez led the Indians with 22 home runs, 60 RBIs, and an on-base percentage at .343.