US Top Diplomat Blinken to Visit India, Kuwait

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week, the State Department said on Friday, in the top U.S. diplomat's first visit to the world's largest democracy and an important U.S. ally in Asia. Blinken will also visit Kuwait and meet senior officials there at...

State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Person
Wendy Sherman
Person
Narendra Modi
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
China
