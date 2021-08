MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been one month since our South Florida community was rocked by the tragedy of Surfside. The investigation is only just beginning, and at least one family waits for the closure they need. At around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, the calls came in. The Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside came crumbling down. Fifty-five of 136 units were destroyed in the 12-story building, reduced to about four stories. Thirty-seven people were rescued off their balconies. Four pulled alive from the rubble pile. This was the first time in Florida’s history that all eight urban search and rescue teams...