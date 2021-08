A job application form from 1973 from apple co-founder Steve Jobs is on the auction block with physical and digital versions up for sale. Steve Jobs’ handwritten application for an unknown job back in 1973 is up for sale again. It is unknown what the job Jobs were applying for, where the job was, or if he got it or not. What is known, however, is that this piece of paper has been sold many times in recent years for a significant amount of money. In March 2017, it sold for $18,750, in 2018 for $174,757, and again in March 2021 for $222,400.