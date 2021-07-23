Places This Week: Biff-Burger has new owner, ICOT Center offices acquired

The iconic Biff-Burger joint is acquired by a local investor. The ICOT Center in Clearwater among other offices is scooped up by a single entity. Property across from Derby Lane where greyhound racing took place could be used for multi-family development. A home in Clearwater Beach sells for $10.5 million, making it the highest home sale in Pinellas County. A former St. Pete mayor’s home hits the market.