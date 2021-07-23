F1 Faces Possible Schedule Shakeup in Second Half of Season

We hope everyone out there is surviving the monsoons. After the rains have cause the rescheduling of several tour type races we have decided that it is in the best interest of all involved to cancel our Whitcomb 125 event on August 29th at Monadnock Speedway. But with that said we are happy to announce we have received at invitation to bring THE MODIFIED RACING SERIES back to THE OXFORD 250 WEEKEND and Headline their Saturday Program . So on August 28th were are inviting all Tour type modifieds to join us at Oxford Plains Speedway for 75 green flag laps of great short track modified racing.I would also like to Thank Monadnock speedway for being extremely understanding in this situation they are a very well run professional racing entity and this no way reflects on them its purely a financial decision on our part. We will be releasing more details soon. Thank to everyone for putting this deal together especially Tom and Mike Mayberry and Cris Michaud .