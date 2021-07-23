F1 Faces Possible Schedule Shakeup in Second Half of Season
Qatar has emerged as a potential replacement race in 2021, as questions begin to arise over several scheduled Formula 1 Grands Prix in the second half of the season. Even at Zandvoort in the Netherlands, where Dutch authorities for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix have already given race organizers all the necessary permits to plan for a full house of 105,000 spectators per day in early September, new uncertainty is now arising. That is despite the fact that De Telegraaf reports that workers are currently "busy building and preparing all the temporary hospitality areas and stands."www.autoweek.com
