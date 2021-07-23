David Lynch’s DUNE Available 2-Disc Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 31st From Arrow Video
David Lynch’s DUNE (1984) will be available in a 2-Disc Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 31st from Arrow Video. Following a notorious aborted attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky in the 1970s, Frank Herbert’s bestselling sci-fi epic Dune finally made it to the big screen as the third film by emerging surrealist wunderkind David Lynch, featuring an all-star cast that includes several of Lynch’s regular collaborators.www.wearemoviegeeks.com
