Cayuga Hospitality Consultants Continues to Expand its Consulting Network
SARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Cayuga Hospitality Consultants, a highly experienced network of independent hospitality consultants, is excited to announce that three new members, Katie Benson, Germinal Garcia, and Ken Edwards, have joined their team. The addition of these experts will provide clients with more diverse expert guidance and services. The consulting group now offers more varied services within hotel asset management, operational restructuring, property development, eLearning technologies, hotel sales, and digital strategy consultations.www.mysanantonio.com
