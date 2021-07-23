Cayuga Hospitality Consultants Continues to Expand its Consulting Network

CompassMSP, a managed IT services provider for small to medium-sized businesses with nine locations nationwide, is announcing the acquisition of the assets of Tarrytech Computer Consultants, Inc. (Tarrytech) of Tarrytown, New York. Tarrytech is now a member of the CompassMSP family, however, like all other businesses acquired by CompassMSP, the operations will retain their current team and location. They will operate under the name Tarrytech: A CompassMSP Company and will continue to be led by Jamie Kudla as General Manager.