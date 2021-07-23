Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

 9 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico schools plan to spend the bulk of the federal coronavirus relief money they've received on technology and building upgrades rather than student learning loss. A report this week before the New Mexico Legislature's budget committee showed school districts and charters plan to spend 38% of the $490 million they received thus far on technology and HVAC systems. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that schools plan to spend 9% of the funds on learning loss programs and 8% on interventions for at-risk students.

Santa Fe, NM
Colorado State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
