Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico schools plan to spend the bulk of the federal coronavirus relief money they've received on technology and building upgrades rather than student learning loss. A report this week before the New Mexico Legislature's budget committee showed school districts and charters plan to spend 38% of the $490 million they received thus far on technology and HVAC systems. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that schools plan to spend 9% of the funds on learning loss programs and 8% on interventions for at-risk students.