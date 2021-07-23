The NPD Group: Second Quarter 2021 U.S. Consumer Spending on Video Game Products Increased 2% to $14 Billion

We saw it coming early last year. The pandemic was creating whole new markets for the Apple iPad with those working from home using the tablet to take care of business. Kids were using the device to attend virtual school from home, and at the end of the day, both parents and their children put away their work and used the iPad to play mobile games. During Apple's fiscal second-quarter (aka the calendar first quarter) which ran from January through March of this year, iPad revenue rose a stunning 79% year-over-year.