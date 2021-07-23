Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The NPD Group: Second Quarter 2021 U.S. Consumer Spending on Video Game Products Increased 2% to $14 Billion

MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Gains were seen across PC, cloud and non-console VR content, mobile and subscription spending, as well as hardware. According to the Q2 2021 Games Market Dynamics: U.S.* report from The NPD Group, overall total consumer spending on video gaming in the U.S. totaled $14 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 (April - June), an increase of 2% compared to Q2 2020.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Npd Group#Mobile Games#Npd#Vr#Warzone#Clans#Coin Master#Genshin Impact#Homescapes#Minecraft#Pubg Mobile#Npd#Pos#The Npd Group#Apac#Twitter#Npdgroup#Store Intelligence#Ad Intelligence#Usage Intelligence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
MLB
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Businessb975.com

U.S. labor costs increase solidly in second quarter

WASHINGTON(Reuters) – U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the second quarter as companies raised wages and benefits to attract workers, supporting views that high inflation could persist beyond this year amid supply constraints. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.7% last quarter after gaining 0.9%...
EconomyMySanAntonio

U.S. GDP trails forecast even as consumer spending surges

U.S. growth missed forecasts in the second quarter as the effects of supply-chain constraints reverberated through the economy and took the shine off one of the biggest gains in consumer spending in decades. Gross domestic product expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate following a revised 6.3% pace in the first...
Video GamesPosted by
Benzinga

Will Video Games Continue Growth, Even Against Tough Comps?

One of the sectors to see massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic was video games. The strong year-over-year increase in spending in the sector created optimism for many companies but also created some tough comparable sales. Strong second-quarter growth in the sector could show that the strong growth could continue...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. consumer spending rises strongly in June; inflation increases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in June as vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted demand for travel-related services and recreation, but part of the increase reflected higher prices, with annual inflation accelerating further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds...
NFLmarketingdive.com

Amazon ad sales jump 87% as company emphasizes new marketing, content offerings

Amazon's "other" category that largely consists of advertising sales grew to $7.9 billion in the second quarter, an 87% year-on-year increase, according to an earnings statement released Thursday. Net sales overall were up 27% YoY to $113.1 billion, a number that missed analyst estimates, making advertising a bright spot in...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple led the tablet market again although it was Lenovo that showed the largest growth last quarter

We saw it coming early last year. The pandemic was creating whole new markets for the Apple iPad with those working from home using the tablet to take care of business. Kids were using the device to attend virtual school from home, and at the end of the day, both parents and their children put away their work and used the iPad to play mobile games. During Apple's fiscal second-quarter (aka the calendar first quarter) which ran from January through March of this year, iPad revenue rose a stunning 79% year-over-year.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Troika Media Group Launches NFT 360TM, A Mobile App To Help Users Master Crypto-Currency And NFTs

Los Angeles, CA , July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its digital assets subsidiary, Troika IO, has launched its first native mobile app on iOS this week called NFT 360 TM. The app will serve as a resource to inform users about cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other emerging digital assets in the cryptoverse, as well as how Troika IO can help position brands and create new revenue streams.To view and download the app, please visit the following link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nft-360/id1577312253.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Shipped More Tablets Than Samsung and Amazon Did Combined Last Quarter

While the iPad has long been the world's most popular tablet, newly published market research helps put Apple's lead into perspective. According to estimates shared by research firm IDC, Apple shipped 12.9 million iPads in the second quarter of 2021. By comparison, IDC estimated that Samsung and Amazon shipped a combined 12.3 million tablets in the quarter, suggesting that Apple shipped more tablets than Samsung and Amazon did combined in the quarter.
Medical & BiotechNew Haven Register

U.S. Out-Of-Pocket Healthcare Spending Swells to $491 Billion, Up 10%

ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. In 2021, total U.S. out-of-pocket healthcare spending by consumers reached an estimated $491.6 billion, up about 10% from the prior year with continued annual growth of 9.9% expected through 2026. This will result in almost $800 billion of consumer out-of-pocket healthcare spending in 2026, reports leading medical market research publisher Kalorama Information in the recent study Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditures in the United States, 5th Edition.
Businessricentral.com

Apple, Microsoft, and Google post second-quarter profits of over $50 billion

(Laurenz Heymann/Unsplash) On Tuesday, tech stocks dove in anticipation of the Big Tech’s big earnings reveal, but so far heavyweights Apple, Microsoft, and Google have smashed through expectations, reporting combined profits of over $50 billion for this year’s April-June quarter. The three powerhouses now have a combined market cap of...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Consumer Electronics Firm Garmin Smashes Second-Quarter Estimates

Outdoor recreation, fitness and navigation device maker Garmin (GRMN) on Wednesday smashed Wall Street's targets for the second quarter. Garmin stock rose in early trading. The Olathe, Kan.-based company earned an adjusted $1.68 a share on sales of $1.33 billion in the June quarter. Analysts expected Garmin earnings of $1.25 a share on sales of $1.11 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Garmin earnings jumped 85% while sales climbed 53%.
Financial ReportsWNCY

Exchange operator CME Group’s profit rises in second quarter

(Reuters) – CME Group Inc reported a 1.4% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by lower expenses and higher trading across asset classes. Sales volume for the exchange operator’s rates products, one of its top hedging products, was up nearly 25%. CME’s net profit rose to $510.3 million, or...
Financial Reportsfroggyweb.com

BASF reports second-quarter net profit beat on increased volumes, prices

(Reuters) – The world’s largest chemical producer BASF reported a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit as it managed to increase volumes and prices thanks to strong demand. Low commodity prices during the coronavirus pandemic weighed on BASF’s earnings last year, but the German group recorded a rapid recovery so far in...
EconomyShropshire Star

Tesla reports record $1 billion income for the second quarter of 2021

American firm has also doubled down on camera-based self-driving technology. Tesla has reported record incomes for Q2 2021, surpassing $1 billion (£726m) for the first time in a quarter. Total revenue grew 98 per cent year-on-year, which the firm puts down to a large increase in vehicle deliveries compared with...
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

ADM profit increases in second quarter due to strong demand for grains

Jul 27 (Reuters) – Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a nearly 52% rise in profits on Tuesday as high grain export volumes and oilseed processing margins boosted the US operator’s core agro-industrial business. The lifting of restrictions due to the pandemic should benefit companies such as ADM and its rivals Bunge Ltd,...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

U.S. consumer confidence at 17-month high; business spending on equipment strong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence inched up to a 17-month high in July, with households' spending plans rising even as concerns about higher inflation lingered, suggesting the economy maintained its strong growth clip early in the third quarter. The economy's prospects were further brightened by other data on Tuesday...
Beauty & Fashionsgbonline.com

NPD Sees Performance Footwear Sales Climb 23 Percent In Second Quarter

The NPD Group reported total U.S. performance footwear sales grew 23 percent in the second quarter while leisure footwear sales climbed at a slightly higher rate. Fashion footwear sales decreased mid-single-digits. Matt Powell, VP, senior industry advisor, Sports, The NPD Group, said, “The pandemic-driven quest to get fit and stay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy