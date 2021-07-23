The NPD Group: Second Quarter 2021 U.S. Consumer Spending on Video Game Products Increased 2% to $14 Billion
Gains were seen across PC, cloud and non-console VR content, mobile and subscription spending, as well as hardware. According to the Q2 2021 Games Market Dynamics: U.S.* report from The NPD Group, overall total consumer spending on video gaming in the U.S. totaled $14 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 (April - June), an increase of 2% compared to Q2 2020.www.mysanantonio.com
