Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google Creates Its Most Elaborate Doodle in Honor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of the start of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Google joined forces with Studio 4C to create the most interactive doodle yet: Doodle Champion Island Games. Doodles are the creative changes made to the Google logo on special occasions. In this case, the logo is a video game in which you can participate in Olympic activities such as synchronized swimming, ping-pong and figure skating. To do this you will have to play as Lucky, a cat dressed as a ninja. When you win a game you will receive a scroll.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Logo#Doodle#Figure Skating#Studio 4c#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Cats
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Google
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Video GamesIGN

Today's Google Doodle Is a JRPG Styled Sports Game

Today's Google Doodle is a Doodle Champion Island Games, a fully functional game that combines Japanese culture, JRPG looks, and sport to celebrate this year's Olympic games. Accessible via the Google homepage, the new interactive doodle allows players to take control of Lucky the Ninja Cat as they explore a series of styled sports minigames. Google says it's the "largest interactive #GoogleDoodle ever". The doodle opens with beautiful cinematic animations from Japanese company Studio 4°C and is set on the fictitious, Japanese-themed Champion Island.
Video Gamessoyacincau.com

New Google Doodle lets you play a well-made Olympic-themed video game

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are starting up, Google has debuted one of the most well-made Google Doodles to celebrate the event. The interactive Doodle lets you play quite an elaborate game called the Doodle Champion Island Games, which is basically a series of sports-themed minigames in a 16-bit RPG.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Doodle Champion Island Games Released To Celebrate Tokyo Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics underway, a new Google Doodle game has just been released to celebrate the occasion. Titled, Doodle Champion Island Games, it’s a free-to-play JRPG that gives a unique look at the sporting events taking place at this year’s Olympics. In Doodle Champion Island Games, players control a...
TechnologyPosted by
UPI News

Google announces 'Doodle Champion Island Games'

July 23 (UPI) -- Friday's interactive Google doodle, which features a cheerful cat dressed in athletic wear, is promoting a new video challenge called the Doodle Champion Island Games. "Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sport mini-games,...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Tokyo Olympics Google Doodle is a better sports game than every official Olympics game

The Tokyo Olympic Games starts today, and in classic fashion, Google have made an Olympics-themed Google Doodle to celebrate. But this isn't any old Google Doodle. Oh no. Welcome To The Doodle Champion Island Games is also a video game, and it's legit good. Even better, I think, than any of the actual official Olympics Games tie-in games. Yeah, I went there, Mario and Sonic. Eat my dust. You should give it a go next time you open a new tab today. It has a cracking anime opening from Studio 4C and everything.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Today’s Google Doodle is an entire sporty RPG to commemorate the Olympics

In celebration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Google has released one of their best ever Google Doodles, the Doodle Champion Island Games. In this retro-inspired RPG, you play as a calico “(c)athlete” named Lucky, competing in seven sporty mini-games while competing “dozens of daring size quests,” as you compete to become the Island Games’ champion by collecting all the sacred sporting scrolls.
Technologybyteside.com

Today’s Google Doodle is a gloriously unlicensed Olympics tribute

Google Doodles are often simple artistic tributes to famous and/or inspiring individuals from around the world on special anniversaries. Other times the Doodles become interactive, giving you a nice distraction to enjoy on an otherwise average day. Today’s Doodle is one of those, and with the Japan 2020+1 Olympics opening...
Posted by
Vishnuaravi

Tokyo Olympics: The Most Expensive Olympic Games in History

The long-awaited Tokyo Olympic Games have officially started, with a subdued ceremony and an empty stadium. As the number of cases continues to grow, the possibility of cancellation looms. Aside from safety, prestige, and public opinion, Japan has a lot at risk. They’ve sunk a lot of money into it.
TechnologyAndroid Authority

Google's Olympics doodle is a slick 16-bit RPG that you should play

Google has launched a rather crazy Google doodle for the 2020 Olympics. Doodle Champion Island Games is a 16-bit RPG featuring Olympic events. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are finally getting underway today, following months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Google is ready to mark the occasion with a Google doodle, and this might be one of the best doodle games yet.
TechnologyPCGamesN

Speedrunners are competing in the Olympic Google Doodle

The Olympics are here, which means it’s time to watch world records get set and force ourselves to confront the realities of international politics. You can enjoy the former without the latter in the fantastic Google Doodle that’s accompanied the games, since speedrunners are already getting into the competitive spirit on Champion Island.
Video GamesGamespot

Google Adds Olympic-Themed 8-Bit RPG To Its Homepage For The Tokyo Olympics

Google is celebrating the start of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in grand retro-themed fashion, unveiling a full 8-bit RPG that's free to play on its homepage. The game is called Doodle Champion Island Games and follows Lucky--described on the game's official webpage as a "calico (c)athlete"--as she explore the titular Champion Island. The island is lorded over by seven Sports Champions, each one excelling at a particular Olympic sport, and Lucky must defeat them in quick minigames in order to complete the adventure.
Technologyrugbyworld.com

Rugby part of Google Doodle games to celebrate Olympics

Rugby part of Google Doodle games to celebrate Olympics. Fans of old 16-bit games and rugby rejoice – Google have brought out a series of interactive games based on events at the Tokyo Olympics and rugby is one of them. Regular users of Google will know that the company routinely...
TechnologyPosted by
Creative Bloq

We're totally addicted to the Google Doodle Olympic games

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 haven't been exactly what people would expect – they're taking place in 2021 for a start, but there have been at least been some pleasant surprises. Google has created its biggest and most detailed Google Doodle in celebration of the Games, and many people have become absolutely addicted to it, us included.

Comments / 0

Community Policy