Google Creates Its Most Elaborate Doodle in Honor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic Games starts today, and in classic fashion, Google have made an Olympics-themed Google Doodle to celebrate. But this isn't any old Google Doodle. Oh no. Welcome To The Doodle Champion Island Games is also a video game, and it's legit good. Even better, I think, than any of the actual official Olympics Games tie-in games. Yeah, I went there, Mario and Sonic. Eat my dust. You should give it a go next time you open a new tab today. It has a cracking anime opening from Studio 4C and everything.