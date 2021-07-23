Google Creates Its Most Elaborate Doodle in Honor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
In honor of the start of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Google joined forces with Studio 4C to create the most interactive doodle yet: Doodle Champion Island Games. Doodles are the creative changes made to the Google logo on special occasions. In this case, the logo is a video game in which you can participate in Olympic activities such as synchronized swimming, ping-pong and figure skating. To do this you will have to play as Lucky, a cat dressed as a ninja. When you win a game you will receive a scroll.www.mysanantonio.com
