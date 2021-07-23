The Beautiful Buck Moon is Out Tonight, and it Serves as a Conscious Reminder to Check-in

The full “Buck Moon” is set to rise in the sky.But the name doesn’t refer to anything special about the Moon itself. Instead, it is the name it takes whenever the full moon arrives in July.As such, there won’t be anything notable to see about the Moon when it is visible in the sky, beyond all the usual view that comes with any full moon. Unlike a super moon, or a lunar eclipse, or similar celestial sights, the Moon will look the same as normal.(As noted by some US news organisations, however, the Moon could look a little red or...