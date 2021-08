Fritz Kapraun wanted to be a carpenter but his mother asked him to be a tailor so that is the career that he pursued. It set the course for a lifelong career that began in Germany when he was still a teen and continued after he met the love of his life, Anna, who also followed the advice of her parents and became a seamstress. The tailor and the seamstress, who seemed destined to be together, met at a dance and after getting married moved to America to start a family and Fritz Kapraun’s Tailor Shop in Mount Clemens.