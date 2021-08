Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday took issue with Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejecting two of the Republicans nominated by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to join the panel probing the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Collins claimed that she hoped the committee would be bipartisan despite McCarthy nominating Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Indiana, both of whom spread the Big Lie—claiming nonexistent voter fraud—that inspired the assault that day.