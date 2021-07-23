Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Kentucky Office of Rural Health Seeking Community Star Nominations

By For NDL
Franklin Favorite
 9 days ago

Do you know an individual, consortium, or organization whose contributions are making a big difference in the health of rural communities in Kentucky?. If so, the Kentucky Office of Rural Health encourages you to nominate them for recognition as a Community Star, an annual award, sponsored by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, which draws attention to the health professionals, volunteers and organizations that close gaps, open doors, address challenges and develop solutions through collaboration, education, innovation, and communication.

www.franklinfavorite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Systems#Mental Health#One Community Star#National Rural Health Day#Commonwealth#Korh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pittsburgh, PAsopghreporter.com

Office of Community Health and Safety receives grant for Neighborhood Health and Safety Academy pilot

The City of Pittsburgh's new Office of Community Health and Safety (OCHS) has received a $17,500 grant from the Staunton Farm Foundation for the launch of their Neighborhood Health and Safety Academy pilot. This initiative aims to empower communities and neighbors with certifications, resources and skills to play an active role in providing for the wellness, health, safety, and wellbeing of their neighbors.
Livingston County, MOEastern Arizona Courier

Rural health departments continue vaccination effort

Many rural communities in Missouri continue to work through localized spikes in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing effort to get people vaccinated. Livingston County Health Department director and administrator Sherry Weldon says her community saw an increase in cases this spring, peaking at around 20 or 30 new cases per day in the county of 15,000 people. She says the health department’s relatively small staff was administering 40 COVID tests per day.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Geary Community Hospital seeks employees

Geary Community Hospital leaders are searching for employee help in some key areas. That was a topic for hospital leaders and trustees this week. Board of Trustees Chair Cecil Aska said there's a need, particularly for nursing staff. "And then some of the technical staff such as radiology people. "
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

Governor Lamont Announces Nomination for Public Health Commissioner

Governor Ned Lamont has announced his nomination of Dr. Manisha Juthani as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. Juthani is currently an infectious diseases physician at Yale School of Medicine. She has a background in infection control, particularly in nursing homes, according to Josh Geballe, chief operating officer...
AdvocacyPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky Foundation for Women seeks award nominations

The Kentucky Foundation for Women is accepting nominations for its Firestarter Award, which recognizes someone who shows potential as a young feminist artist who helps create change for women and girls in Kentucky through social justice and community engagement. The deadline for nominations is July 31. “Young people across Kentucky...
Health Servicesshoredailynews.com

Eastern Shore Rural Health to celebrate National Health Center Week

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. will celebrate National Health Center Week the second week of August. National Health Center Week is an annual event to celebrate America’s health centers. Rural Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center with a mission to care for all regardless of ability to pay.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

CHI Mercy Health and City-County Health District Seek Input On Community’s Health Needs

Valley City, ND – In an effort to gauge the overall health needs of the community, CHI Mercy Health and City-County Health District will survey area residents during an approximately three-week period through August 10th. Results of the survey will provide guidance to local providers on better ways to address health care needs. The survey is part of a community health needs assessment initiated by CHI Mercy Health and City-County Health District, with assistance from the Center for Rural Health at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
PoliticsFayetteville Observer

Opinion: For rural North Carolina communities, there is opportunity in this crisis

It has been said in different times, in different ways, under different circumstances: Crisis brings opportunity, if you are willing to seize it. The last year has been a crisis. It has, hopefully, forced all of us to recognize the importance of human connection, helped us see that we still have work to do to create an equitable and just society, and that – in the words of Lincoln — democracy is always about “the unfinished work.”
Health Servicesthekatynews.com

TDA State Office Of Rural Health Wins National Award

Efforts to improve healthcare delivery in rural Texas wins accolades. Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) State Office of Rural Health has won national recognition for its effort to expand and improve delivery of first class health care in rural Texas. The...
Health Servicesthenewjournalandguide.com

STOP’s Mobile Telehealth Clinic Will Aid Rural Communities

After months of planning and fundraising. STOP Inc. is preparing to launch its Mobile Telehealth Clinic (MTC) to address healthcare inequalities in the rural areas of Western Tidewater, Southampton County, and small enclaves such as the City of Franklin and portions of Isle of Wight. Funding from the Bank of...
Montana StateIndependent Record

Community health workers can help Montana's strained rural providers

As a proud product of Montana public schools, most recently finishing a degree in biochemistry at Montana State, I have had a lifelong dream of becoming a rural primary care physician. As a future Montana physician, it’s clear we face a rural health reckoning in the coming years, and it is important we act soon to implement changes and ensure improved health care access.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Community health workers help with rural healthcare access

As a proud product of Montana public schools, most recently finishing a degree in biochemistry at Montana State, I have had a lifelong dream of becoming a rural primary care physician. As a future Montana physician, it’s clear we face a rural health reckoning in the coming years, and it is important we act soon to implement changes and ensure improved health care access.

Comments / 0

Community Policy