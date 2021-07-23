Kentucky Office of Rural Health Seeking Community Star Nominations
Do you know an individual, consortium, or organization whose contributions are making a big difference in the health of rural communities in Kentucky?. If so, the Kentucky Office of Rural Health encourages you to nominate them for recognition as a Community Star, an annual award, sponsored by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, which draws attention to the health professionals, volunteers and organizations that close gaps, open doors, address challenges and develop solutions through collaboration, education, innovation, and communication.www.franklinfavorite.com
Comments / 0