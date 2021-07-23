Cancel
The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 7-23-2021

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony is holding on for dear life as he keeps spilling his gin & tonic all over the bar car of the Choonis Train. With the Phils losing three in a row now, how on Earth does the Choonis Train remain on the tracks? Plus Jim Salisbury joins the show to preview what the Phillies can do with the trade deadline looming.

