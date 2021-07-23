Cancel
Public Safety

Warren County Man, 30, Gets 7 Years Behind Bars For Aggravated Assault, Police Officer Attack

By Valerie Musson
 9 days ago
Tyler Lusardi-Paz, 30, of Washington Township (Warren County) Photo Credit: Rutherford Police Department

A Warren County man was sentenced Friday to seven years in state prison in connection with an assault and the subsequent attack on the responding police officer, authorities said.

Tyler M, Lusardi-Paz, 30, pleaded guilty May 25 to second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree resisting arrest by use or threat of physical violence following the July 2019 incident in which he attacked a woman and disarmed the Washington Township officer who had responded to investigate.

The officer then shot Lusardi-Paz in the abdomen — a response that was deemed justified in an “independent analysis” by the prosecutor’s office in April 2020.

Lusardi-Paz, of the 400 block of Washburn Avenue, was initially indicted on eight charges on July 25, 2019, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Lusardi-Paz faces seven years in state prison and is required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before parole eligibility as per the No Early Release Act, Pfeiffer said.

Lusardi-Paz, who was previously charged for a laundry list of commercial break-ins throughout Rutherford, is being held at the Warren County Correction Center pending his transfer to the custody of the State Department of Corrections.

