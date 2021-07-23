Cancel
Westmoreland, KS

Pottawatomie Co. Officials investigate domestic stabbing in Westmoreland

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County officials are investigating a domestic stabbing in Westmoreland after the victim called 911 while they were driving. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, July 22, just after 12:50 p.m., it received a 911 call from a resident with reports that they had been stabbed and were driving on Westmoreland Rd. near Cree Rd. headed to Westmoreland.

