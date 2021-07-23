The One Condiment 35% Would Never Put On A Steak

It's been said that introverts are ideally suited for the job of "executive chef." Assuming that's accurate, then the fact that internationally renowned and multi-award-winning celebrity chef David Burke has had so much success throughout his long and storied career would appear to make Burke into something of an outlier. Having talked with Burke for an exclusive interview, as well as his staff in the days that followed — in addition to having read through other interviews that Burke has given over the years, it seems only reasonable to speculate that the prolific restauranteur, who was running the kitchen at New York City's now-historic River Café by the time he was 26, is one heck of an extrovert.