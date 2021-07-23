Oregon’s Bootleg Fire is creating its own weather
Usually, weather conditions influence how wildfires behave. But southern Oregon’s massive Bootleg Fire is so powerful that it’s changing the weather. Fire officials have reported about the Bootleg Fire’s “aggressive surface spread with pyrocumulus development.” This cloud form results from the flames of a wildfire producing such extreme heat that it causes air to rise rapidly, cooling and condensing smoke particles. Pyrocumulus clouds are like self-contained thunderstorms carrying wind and lightning.inhabitat.com
