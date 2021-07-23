Cancel
Public Health

10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms

By Debra Dolan
WIBW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLATA COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A 10-year-old in Colorado has died from causes associated with plague, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The CDPHE says laboratory testing has confirmed reports of plague in animals and fleas from six counties in the state. Most human...

Colorado State
