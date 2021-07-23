Bobby Flay Just Shared His Top 3 Fitness Tips With Geoffrey Zakarian

Bobby Flay is one of America's most well-known and prolific chefs. "Food is the center of my universe," he writes on his website. "As a chef, I wake up thinking about food." Of course, the chef still makes time for fitness. To date, he's run four marathons and has adopted pilates as part of his morning routine. It wasn't always this way. As he told fellow celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian during an interview for Zakarian's "Four Courses" podcast, back in his younger days as a newly vaunted chef in New York City, Flay's habit of late-night eating and drinking was not nearly as conducive to robust health and fitness. Eventually, Flay switched up his habits by committing to three simple fitness rules: No more eating late at night, only eating food he enjoys, and never eating more than three-quarters of whatever is on his plate.