Bobby Flay Just Shared His Top 3 Fitness Tips With Geoffrey Zakarian

By Taylor Huang
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the most recent episode of his colleague's podcast, "Four Courses with Geoffrey Zakarian," Bobby Flay divulged his top three fitness tips, which were working out in the morning, having portion control, and not snacking late at night. Flay raved about pilates and noted that he just got back from...

