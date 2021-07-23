The Weird Reason Subway Employees Only Give You 6 Olives
As a fast-food chain, Subway is loved by scores of fans across the world. According to Entrepreneur, the brand has thousands of locations in several countries and is easily one of the biggest fast-food chains of all time. Its beginnings were humble: Subway started as a tiny shop in 1965. The brand has since grown by leaps and bounds. Customers are spoiled for choice and can choose to order from as many as 38 million combinations at a Subway outlet.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0