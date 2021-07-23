Cancel
U.S. women's soccer files brief in appeal of equal pay lawsuit

By Erin Doherty
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. women's national soccer team filed an opening brief Friday in the appeal of their lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender-based pay discrimination. The big picture: The brief, filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, seeks to reverse a prior district court decision "based on a flawed analysis of the team’s compensation, despite the abundant evidence of unequal pay," per a press release.

