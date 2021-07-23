U.S. women's soccer files brief in appeal of equal pay lawsuit

Players for the US women’s national soccer team have appealed a judge’s decision to dismiss their equal pay claim and say it penalised them for their success.The appeal again puts them up against their employers and comes as the team competes for an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.The US Soccer Federation was sued in 2019 by 28 current and former national team players, who claimed they had been underpaid compared to the much less successful men’s team.But the case was thrown out by district court judge R Gary Klausner, who ruled that the women had agreed to...