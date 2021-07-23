Letter: Clearly, Portsmouth does need more armchair engineers

In his latest serving of poppycock, "Letter: Yet another armchair traffic engineer in Portsmouth, NH" (seacoastonline.com) Gerald Duffy claims “the last thing Portsmouth needs is another arm-chair traffic engineer”. He couldn’t be more wrong. After driving through two traffic engineering disasters approved by City Hall’s so-called traffic engineering “experts”, namely Middle Street and the Cate / Bartlett Street intersection, it’s obvious Portsmouth needs all the arm-chair traffic engineers it can get.