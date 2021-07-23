Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Letter: Clearly, Portsmouth does need more armchair engineers

Seacoast Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his latest serving of poppycock, "Letter: Yet another armchair traffic engineer in Portsmouth, NH" (seacoastonline.com) Gerald Duffy claims “the last thing Portsmouth needs is another arm-chair traffic engineer”. He couldn’t be more wrong. After driving through two traffic engineering disasters approved by City Hall’s so-called traffic engineering “experts”, namely Middle Street and the Cate / Bartlett Street intersection, it’s obvious Portsmouth needs all the arm-chair traffic engineers it can get.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
Portsmouth, NH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Disasters#Horse Sense#Bike Lane#Nh#City Hall#Councilors Trace#Huda Kennedy#Superbowl Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
ABC News

Gun-wielding masked men shoot 10 in New York City attack, speed off on mopeds

A pair of masked men unleashed a fusillade of gunfire on a crowded street in a New York City neighborhood Saturday night, wounding 10 people before getting on mopeds and speeding away, police said. New York Police Department investigators said the episode appeared to be tied to gang violence, but...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
ABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
Posted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
Posted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy