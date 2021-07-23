Cancel
UN Security Council slams decision to reopen Cyprus suburb

By EDITH M. LEDERER
SFGate
 9 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council condemned the decision by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots to reopen a residential section of an abandoned suburb on Friday and called for “the immediate reversal" of this unilateral action, warning that it could raise tensions on the divided Mediterranean island. A presidential...

www.sfgate.com

