UN Security Council slams decision to reopen Cyprus suburb

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call for two states in Cyprus and a move to reopen a resort emptied of Greek Cypriots, calling for a "just" settlement with a united country under a "bizonal" federation, diplomats said. "The Security Council condemns the announcement in Cyprus by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders," said the statement, obtained by AFP and which diplomats said was agreed upon and would be formally adopted later in the day. "The Security Council expresses its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements." Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded in response to an abortive coup engineered by the then military junta in Athens that aimed to unite the island with Greece.