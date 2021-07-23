Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Police arrest 4 people, recover 3 firearms near Faneuil Hall

By Boston 25 News staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHLUM_0b5ys0cn00

BOSTON — Boston Police said they arrested four people and recovered a trio of firearms downtown early Friday morning in the city. Police also recovered drugs and cash during their investigation, which took place in the area of Milk Street and India Street in Boston.

Police had been increasing their patrols in that area after a series of nighttime robberies near Fanueil Hall. During those patrols, police noticed a group of 12 people loitering in Jenney Plaza, leading to the subsequent arrests.

PREVIOUS: Police investigating string of late night robberies near Faneuil Hall

The four people arrested have been identified as Sixianaliz Guzman, 22, of Roxbury, Filsdyn Modan, 25, of Somerville, Kadir Tirmizey, 26, of Saugus, and Shanna Nyelle, 21, of Boston.

Police recovered three guns from the suspects as well as, “a large plastic bag of marijuana, a smaller plastic bag of cocaine, a digital scale and $479.” Nyelle was arrested after police discovered she had an outstanding warrant on a larceny charge out of Woburn District Court.

“Sixianaliz Guzman and Filsdyn Modan will be charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm and Trespassing. Kadir Tirmizey will be charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B and D Drugs. Shanna Nyelle will be arraigned for her existing warrant and will be charged additionally with Trespassing,” Boston Police said of the impending charges.

At least a dozen robberies have been reported at the popular Boston location in the past three months, according to officials. According to sources, the victims are mostly men who are leaving bars by themselves around closing time.

Some of the reported attacks involved victims getting punched before being robbed of their wallets, cell phones and a house key in one case. Another common trend in the crimes is that victims were being ambushed while waiting for an Uber or Lyft.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Government
City
Somerville, MA
City
Saugus, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Firearms#Faneuil Hall#Woburn District Court#Trespassing#Uber#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Cambridge, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate Sunday shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — There is an active investigation underway on Windsor and Market Streets in The Port neighborhood in Cambridge after reports of a shooting Sunday morning. Cambridge Police told Boston 25 there are no reported injuries from this incident, but officers did speak to a resident who believes they were the intended target of the shooting.
Posted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search underway for missing 33-year-old man in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Multiple agencies are currently searching for a missing man off the coast of Newburyport, who was last seen near North End Boat Club on Merrimac Street. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River’s BM Jospeh Habel told Boston 25 they were first alerted to the missing boater late Saturday night and have been searching for the individual since.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for "coffee club" were slain in a matter of minutes. Three were shot and stabbed. The alleged killer shot nine times and flailed away with a knife, cutting one victim's throat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy