Boston Police arrest 4 people, recover 3 firearms near Faneuil Hall

BOSTON — Boston Police said they arrested four people and recovered a trio of firearms downtown early Friday morning in the city. Police also recovered drugs and cash during their investigation, which took place in the area of Milk Street and India Street in Boston.

Police had been increasing their patrols in that area after a series of nighttime robberies near Fanueil Hall. During those patrols, police noticed a group of 12 people loitering in Jenney Plaza, leading to the subsequent arrests.

The four people arrested have been identified as Sixianaliz Guzman, 22, of Roxbury, Filsdyn Modan, 25, of Somerville, Kadir Tirmizey, 26, of Saugus, and Shanna Nyelle, 21, of Boston.

Police recovered three guns from the suspects as well as, “a large plastic bag of marijuana, a smaller plastic bag of cocaine, a digital scale and $479.” Nyelle was arrested after police discovered she had an outstanding warrant on a larceny charge out of Woburn District Court.

“Sixianaliz Guzman and Filsdyn Modan will be charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm and Trespassing. Kadir Tirmizey will be charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B and D Drugs. Shanna Nyelle will be arraigned for her existing warrant and will be charged additionally with Trespassing,” Boston Police said of the impending charges.

At least a dozen robberies have been reported at the popular Boston location in the past three months, according to officials. According to sources, the victims are mostly men who are leaving bars by themselves around closing time.

Some of the reported attacks involved victims getting punched before being robbed of their wallets, cell phones and a house key in one case. Another common trend in the crimes is that victims were being ambushed while waiting for an Uber or Lyft.

