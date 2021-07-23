NY Knicks: Is Nerlens Noel the key to a Collin Sexton trade?

A new Cavs trade proposal has the Celtics making a pitch for Collin Sexton. Those NBA Analysis boys are at it again. Maybe it’s just the city of Cleveland, or maybe it’s just me, but the trade proposals for Collin Sexton have not been good. It’s like they think lesser value for Sexton is going to get the trade done. It’s not. Let’s be clear, the Cavs should abandon any trade attempts and just offer him a max-contract if they can’t get equal or greater value for him.