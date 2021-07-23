Cancel
NBA

NY Knicks: Is Nerlens Noel the key to a Collin Sexton trade?

By James Ryder
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the NY Knicks look to make moves in the offseason to improve the roster, one name that has been hot in the rumor mill is Collin Sexton. The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to ship off Sexton in favor of going forward with Darius Garland at point guard. The 22-year-old is coming off of an all-star caliber season in which he averaged 24 points per game. New York is severely lacking that type of scoring, as well as elite play at the guard position.

Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Trade Robinson-Earl To Thunder For Jokubaitis, McBride

JULY 30: The trade is now official, the Knicks announced in a press release. JULY 29: The Knicks will send the No. 32 pick to the Thunder for the Nos. 34 and 36 selections, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that the Knicks will be choosing Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick, and he will then be rerouted to Oklahoma City.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Thunder could be preparing a trade offer for Collin Sexton

The Thunder have three first-round picks and tons of trade options heading into the NBA Draft. Could Collin Sexton be on their radar?. The Oklahoma City Thunder have featured in all sorts of trade rumors heading into the draft, with their three first-round picks providing the fodder for all sorts of hypotheticals. Now, reporting is linking them to the Cleveland Cavaliers and potential interest in Collin Sexton.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs Trade Proposal: Collin Sexton to Celtics doesn’t have enough

A new Cavs trade proposal has the Celtics making a pitch for Collin Sexton. Those NBA Analysis boys are at it again. Maybe it’s just the city of Cleveland, or maybe it’s just me, but the trade proposals for Collin Sexton have not been good. It’s like they think lesser value for Sexton is going to get the trade done. It’s not. Let’s be clear, the Cavs should abandon any trade attempts and just offer him a max-contract if they can’t get equal or greater value for him.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ricky Rubio trade signals the end of Collin Sexton’s time with Cavaliers

After acquiring Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cleveland Cavaliers have essentially signaled that Collin Sexton’s time with the team is over. There was expected to be chaos prior to and during the 2021 NBA Draft, and that was exactly the case. The Cleveland Cavaliers did not make a big splash trade like the Los Angeles Lakers did with the Russell Westbrook trade, but they did add a veteran presence to their backcourt.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Rubio, Ball, Knicks, Wizards, Simmons

Ricky Rubio is busy playing the point for Spain in the Olympics but a number of NBA teams are doing due diligence on a potential trade for the veteran point man, Darren Wolfson of KSTP tweets. The Celtics, Clippers and Lakers are keeping tabs on the Timberwolves guard. Rubio has a $17.8MM expiring contract for next season.
NBAYardbarker

Knicks make intriguing trade offer to the Warriors ahead of NBA Draft

The New York Knicks are doing their best to get into the lottery with the 2021 NBA Draft quickly approaching later this week. Coming off a surprise playoff appearance, New York has the 19th and 21st picks in the draft. Front office head Leon Rose and Co. have also reportedly made calls to multiple teams about a move up the draft board.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Warriors trade is focused on Collin Sexton to Golden State

Ever since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA offseason, they have been trying to find ways to move on and build a sustainable core for the future. To this point, they have actually done a decent job doing so, as they have Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and a handful of other relatively young talents.
NBABleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: NY in Talks to Package No. 19, 21 Picks to Move Up in NBA Draft

The New York Knicks are heading for an important offseason. Fresh off of ending a seven-year playoff drought, the Knicks have cap space and draft assets as they look to improve the roster around Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. And according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Knicks "are having discussions to try to trade picks Nos. 19 and 21 to move up in the draft, sources said."
NBANew York Post

‘Stubborn’ Collin Sexton poses potential Knicks risk

One NBA personnel man cautions the Knicks better know what they are getting in 22-year-old stud Collin Sexton before entertaining a draft-night trade for the Cavaliers point guard. According to an NBA personnel man who has done a lot of homework on Sexton, handing the point guard keys to the...
NBANew York Post

Knicks trade two picks to start NBA Draft

The Knicks traded their first two picks of the 2021 NBA Draft. They sent the No. 19 pick to the Charlotte Hornets for a future first-round pick and shipped the No. 21 pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 25 pick in this year’s draft and a 2024 pick.
NBAYardbarker

Knicks: The perfect veteran point guard to help develop Miles McBride

Just days before the New York Knicks selected West Virginia point guard Miles McBride with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, head coach Tom Thibodeau fell in love with his defensive production. With players like Sharife Cooper still available, the Knicks decided to go with McBride, who offers an immediate impact off the ball.

