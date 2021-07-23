Satanic Temple suit over Boston council prayer moves forward

BOSTON — A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit filed by the Satanic Temple against Boston to move forward.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs rejected the city’s bid to dismiss the Salem-based group’s lawsuit challenging the Boston City Council’s traditional opening prayer at its public meetings.

The Boston Herald reports the Boston judge did, however, toss certain parts of the complaint.

The Salem-based group argues the council’s prayer is discriminatory and unconstitutional because it does not permit prayer from every religious organization that wishes to deliver one.

The city maintains the prayer isn’t discriminatory.

