Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office warns public about phone scam

(WWLP) — The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new scam reported to them Thursday morning. The scam involves people being called by an individual claiming to be from a local police department and asking residents to donate to the department for a fundraiser. The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office warns that if anyone in the community receives a call like this to hang up the phone. Scammers are allegedly using “spoof” technology that allows them to copy the department’s phone number in caller ID.