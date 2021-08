MANSFIELD: Dianne Osgood, age 82, of Mansfield, a wife of noble character, set about her days with a fierce loyalty to her family and an unending compassion for all people. The joy of her heart was to be “mom” to her 5 daughters, “Bammy” to her 13 grandchildren and “Bammy the Great” to her great granddaughter, all of whom surrounded her when she peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on July 21, 2021.