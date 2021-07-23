Cancel
Big Horn County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills, East Sweetwater County by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills; East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Jackson Hole; Lander Foothills; North Big Horn Basin; Rock Springs and Green River; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County; Star Valley; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West; Yellowstone National Park AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Western and Southern Wyoming, including the central basins. * WHEN...1 PM Today through 1 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Wildfire smoke will impact portions of northwest Wyoming during the next 24 hours, with poor air quality and decreased visibility. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.

alerts.weather.gov

