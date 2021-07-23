Firefighters Battle Apartment House Blaze In Central Jersey, 'Major Roof Collapse,' Reports Say

Carteret Fire Department Photo Credit: Carteret Fire Department/ Facebook

Firefighters were battling a major apartment house fire on Friday afternoon in Middlesex County, authorities said.

9-1-1 calls began coming before 1:30 p.m. about an apartment building on fire at 9- Bristol Station Court in Carteret, initial reports said.

About 30 minutes later the fire had been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze and there was an unconfirmed report that there was a "major roof collapse."

All area fire companies were working the fire, and a request for additional mutual aid had been made.

This is a developing news story.

