Firefighters Battle Apartment House Blaze In Central Jersey, 'Major Roof Collapse,' Reports Say
Firefighters were battling a major apartment house fire on Friday afternoon in Middlesex County, authorities said.
9-1-1 calls began coming before 1:30 p.m. about an apartment building on fire at 9- Bristol Station Court in Carteret, initial reports said.
About 30 minutes later the fire had been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze and there was an unconfirmed report that there was a "major roof collapse."
All area fire companies were working the fire, and a request for additional mutual aid had been made.
This is a developing news story.
