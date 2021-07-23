Physician mocked for glowing review of Trump’s health claims Biden mentally unfit to be president

Former White House physician and current Republican US Representative Ronny Jackson has claimed that Joe Biden is mentally unfit to be president despite giving former President Donald Trump a glowing review of his health when he was in the Oval Office – a review that the doctor was subsequently mocked for.

Dr Jackson told Fox News that Mr Biden’s health is “only going to get worse and it’s happening right before our eyes... There’s something seriously going on with this man right now.”

“He’s either gonna resign from office in the near future for medical issues or they will have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man,” Dr Jackson added.

He said members of Mr Biden’s Cabinet must be asking themselves if they can “take directions from this man right now”.

“I think there’s going to be some serious pushback from the White House and from the left to do something about what’s going on... this is a national security issue at this point.”

There has been no indication that either the White House or the cabinet have any plans to try to remove Mr Biden from power.

“I can’t wait to see how badly this ages,” Twitter user Lance Allen said about Dr Jackson’s incendiary comments. “Also, to be clear, I’ll take the compassionate old man over the mean old man any day.”

Dr Jackson served as the physician to the president from 2013 to 2018. He then served as the chief medical advisor to the president from February to December of 2019 – a position now held by Dr Anthony Fauci.

Mr Trump nominated Dr Jackson for the post of secretary of Veterans Affairs in late March 2018, but his hearing before the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee was suspended after White House medical staff accused him of inappropriate conduct.

After receiving 12 complaints about his behaviour, the Department of Defence Office of Inspector General opened an investigation. The subsequent report found that while on a presidential trip to Manila in the Philipines in 2014, Dr Jackson “was in charge of providing medical care and treatment to US Government officials” and that he “made sexual and denigrating statements about one of his female medical subordinates to another of his subordinates. Specifically, he said that his female subordinate had ‘great t**s’ and ‘a nice a**’ and he would ‘like to see more of her tattoos’”.

“He also drank alcohol with his subordinates in Manila, became intoxicated, and, while in his hotel room, engaged in behaviour that witnesses described as screaming and yelling, and behaviour that some complained might wake the President,” the report added.

After Mr Trump entered office, the two became close after Dr Jackson delivered a glowing review of Mr Trump’s health during a press conference lasting about an hour.

In January 2018, he said Mr Trump had “incredibly good genes” and that “if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old”.

Twitter user Kibby responded to the Fox News clip of Dr Jackson denigrating Mr Biden’s health, writing: “Was Ronny tripping while he did this interview? He’s not capable of diagnosing dementia when it’s right in front of his face nominating him to be the secretary of veterans affairs.”

“Some high octane gaslighting going on there? Not one example cited, not one. Fear mongering and a call to arms for the August insurrection they are planning??” another account holder said.

“The Republican strategy is basically responding to every criticism of The Former Guy with ‘I know you are, but what am I?’” one Twitter user added.